MIRhosting Is Now the Official SpeedIX Partner in Frankfurt — A Smarter Way to Peer Locally and Beyond

Data center rack with fiber patch panels used for SpeedIX in Frankfurt

SpeedIX-ready infrastructure in Frankfurt, powered by MIRhosting — enabling free 10G peering and seamless Amsterdam connectivity.

MIRhosting, a provider of international IT infrastructure solutions, has been officially appointed as the SpeedIX representative at its PoP in Frankfurt.

At SpeedIX, we don’t compete — we connect. Our partnership with MIRhosting grew from collaboration, and we’re proud they now represent us in Frankfurt.”
— Sergey Petukhin Speed-IX CTO
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeedIX, the Netherlands’ third-largest Internet Exchange, is now accessible via MIRhosting infrastructure at the Equinix FR5 and FR7 data centers.

Through this partnership, networks operating in Frankfurt can connect to SpeedIX via MIRhosting, with access to free 10G peering ports and Layer 2 transport to Amsterdam provided by MIRhosting’s DWDM backbone.

Expanded Peering Access Across Regions
In Frankfurt, peering options are often divided between local exchange platforms focused solely on intra-regional traffic and large-scale international exchanges that involve higher costs for broader connectivity.
The collaboration between MIRhosting and SpeedIX introduces an alternative that combines regional accessibility with cross-border connectivity, offering networks greater flexibility in how and where they exchange traffic.

SpeedIX Services Available via MIRhosting Include:
10G Port Access
Connections are provided at no cost, with no recurring fees or setup charges.

L2 Transport Frankfurt – Amsterdam
Low-latency transport delivered via MIRhosting’s own DWDM network.

Open Peering Model
Members can peer locally or internationally and exchange or offer services within the SpeedIX community.

Easy Upgrades
Additional capacity and bandwidth upgrades are available upon request.

About MIRhosting
MIRhosting offers comprehensive IT infrastructure services, including:

Managed Colocation – Hardware sourcing, setup, testing, and ongoing support

Smart Hands – On-site technical assistance in the Netherlands and beyond

15+ Data Center Locations – Across Europe and the US

Network Services – IP transit, DDoS mitigation, and tailored connectivity solutions

How to Get Started
Apply for membership at speed-ix.net

Choose the PoP at Equinix FR5 or FR7 in Frankfurt

MIRhosting will facilitate provisioning and configuration

More information: mirhosting.com/speedix-frankfurt

Liza Shchurovska
MIRhosting B.V.
+31 6 39276530
marketing@mirhosting.com
