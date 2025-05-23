The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Global Market is forecasted to reach $2.5 billion in 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Driving Growth in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?

The patient safety and risk management software market has displayed robust growth in recent years, escalating from $2.31 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.5 billion in 2025. This marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The expansion during the historic period can be attributed to an increased awareness of patient safety, regulatory requirements, a focus on reducing medical errors, data-driven insights, real-time monitoring and alerts, along with patient engagement and empowerment.

Are there projections for further growth in the patient safety and risk management software market?

The patient safety and risk management software market size is poised for meteoric growth in the coming years. The market is anticipated to accelerate to $4.23 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%.

What's driving the growth of the patient safety and risk management software market?

Stringent regulatory compliance, advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, integration with electronic health records EHR, and preventive measures for medical errors have been identified as key drivers during the forecast period. Major trends include emphasis on patient-centric care, seamless integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence, enhanced electronic health records EHR integration, and a focus on preventable medical errors.

Who are the Major Players in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?

Prominent companies spearheading the patient safety and risk management software market include Conduent Legal & Compliance Solutions LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Health Catalyst Inc., RLDatix Solutions Inc., Riskonnect Inc., Origami Risk LLC, Symplr LLC, Clarity Group Inc., The Patient Safety Company B. V., Morrisey Holdings Inc., Quantros Inc., Marsh ClearSight LLC, Datix Limited, RL Solutions Inc., Ideagen plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer N. V.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?

Competition within the industry is prompting organizations to introduce new features to their existing platforms. These added functionalities help healthcare providers improve patient safety, providing them with a competitive edge.

How is the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segmented?

Illuminating the patient safety and risk management software market’s diverse existence, the report segments the patient safety and risk management software market by type, deployment mode, and end-user.

By Type:

- Risk Management And Safety Solutions

- Claims Management Solutions

- Governance, Risk And Compliance Solutions

By Deployment Mode:

- Private Cloud

- Public Cloud

By End-User:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Long-Term Care Centers

- Pharmacies

- Other End Users

How does the Regional Market Landscape Look Like?

North America held the largest share of the patient safety and risk management software market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

