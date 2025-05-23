The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Global Market is forecasted to reach $2.5 billion in 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Driving Growth in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?
The patient safety and risk management software market has displayed robust growth in recent years, escalating from $2.31 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.5 billion in 2025. This marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The expansion during the historic period can be attributed to an increased awareness of patient safety, regulatory requirements, a focus on reducing medical errors, data-driven insights, real-time monitoring and alerts, along with patient engagement and empowerment.

Are there projections for further growth in the patient safety and risk management software market?
The patient safety and risk management software market size is poised for meteoric growth in the coming years. The market is anticipated to accelerate to $4.23 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7170&type=smp

What's driving the growth of the patient safety and risk management software market?
Stringent regulatory compliance, advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, integration with electronic health records EHR, and preventive measures for medical errors have been identified as key drivers during the forecast period. Major trends include emphasis on patient-centric care, seamless integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence, enhanced electronic health records EHR integration, and a focus on preventable medical errors.

Who are the Major Players in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?
Prominent companies spearheading the patient safety and risk management software market include Conduent Legal & Compliance Solutions LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Health Catalyst Inc., RLDatix Solutions Inc., Riskonnect Inc., Origami Risk LLC, Symplr LLC, Clarity Group Inc., The Patient Safety Company B. V., Morrisey Holdings Inc., Quantros Inc., Marsh ClearSight LLC, Datix Limited, RL Solutions Inc., Ideagen plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer N. V.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-global-market-report

What are the Emerging Trends in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market?
Competition within the industry is prompting organizations to introduce new features to their existing platforms. These added functionalities help healthcare providers improve patient safety, providing them with a competitive edge.

How is the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Segmented?
Illuminating the patient safety and risk management software market’s diverse existence, the report segments the patient safety and risk management software market by type, deployment mode, and end-user.

By Type:
- Risk Management And Safety Solutions
- Claims Management Solutions
- Governance, Risk And Compliance Solutions

By Deployment Mode:
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud

By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Long-Term Care Centers
- Pharmacies
- Other End Users

How does the Regional Market Landscape Look Like?
North America held the largest share of the patient safety and risk management software market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Patient Portal Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-portal-global-market-report

Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-registry-software-global-market-report

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/risk-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. The unique blend of in-depth secondary research, a promising contribution of 1,500,000 datasets, and unique insights from industry leaders ensure you stay ahead in your game.

Connect with us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Global Market is forecasted to reach $2.5 billion in 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Key Trend Shaping the RSV Therapeutics Market in 2025: Pfizer's Abrysvo Approval Marks A Significant Advancement Market
In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities
Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast
View All Stories From This Author