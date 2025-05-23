437 tenders received in total for public tender of Taipa Market stalls

MACAU, May 23 - The submission of tenders for the public tender of 20 light diet, cultural and creative, and café stalls in the Taipa Market closed at 1:00 p.m. today (23 May). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has received a total of 437 tenders. Assessment will be made subsequently based on 5 items of assessment criteria, including the tender participant’s operation strategies, experience and qualification, diversity of product categories and others to select the suitable business operators, with the aim of bringing new vigour into the market.

A total of 20 stalls in the Taipa Market are available for public tender this time. While retaining the sale of fresh and live food products and traditional groceries on the ground floor of the market, 19 light diet and cultural and creative stalls on the first floor and 1 café stall on the rooftop are put out to public tender. In accordance with the stipulations of the “Public Market Management Regime”, IAM invites the stall tenants in the form of public tender, in the hope of attracting young operators with innovative business ideas and introducing the “gastronomy + culture and creativity” elements advocated by the society to the Taipa Market through the public tender. With joint efforts in promoting the transformation of the traditional market, the enthusiasm in operation and the service quality of the market are elevated and more diversified shopping options are provided for the public. To optimise the use of public resources, the contract period is 3 years. During the operation period, the operation conditions of the stalls will be monitored and assessed, and violations of the regulations or failure to meet the standards will lead to rescission of the contract.

The assessment committee will assess the tender documents submitted by tender participants one by one. The assessment will be made based on 5 major items of assessment criteria, including the tender participant’s operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity of product categories, convenience of payment tools, etc. The assessment committee will compile and announce the priority ranking list for stall allocation according to the selection requirements, striving for tender participants’ entry, trial operation and commencement of business in the 4th quarter this year.