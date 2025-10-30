IAM to set up temporary collection points of large unwanted furniture items from 1 to 7 November

MACAU, October 30 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items in multiple locations across Macao from 1 to 7 November between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The number of collection points this year is increased from the original 60 to 136, with 109 collection points on the Macao Peninsula, 16 in Taipa and 11 in Coloane respectively.

The public can discard their large unwanted furniture items at the collection points during the mentioned period. Each collection point will be equipped with a sign to provide convenience for the public to identify it. For detailed information about the collection points, the public can scan the QR code on the posters, visit the IAM website or WeChat account, or call the IAM Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for enquiries. To avoid the accumulation of garbage, IAM will coordinate with the outsourced company to increase the number of staff and vehicles for clearing the unwanted furniture items at the collection points every night.

IAM reminds the public that the unwanted furniture items have to be discarded at the collection points at the designated time and dates, and the items should be placed firmly to avoid affecting environmental hygiene and obstructing the passage of pedestrians and vehicles. Discarding unwanted furniture items in public streets in violation of regulations is punishable by a fine. IAM hopes for the public’s cooperation in the relevant environmental hygiene work to jointly build a clean and tidy community environment.