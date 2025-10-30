No unmanned aircraft activities during the Torch Relay of the 15th National Games (Macau)

MACAU, October 30 - According to Article 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macao" approved by Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority will implement an unmanned aircraft no-fly zone on the Macau Peninsula from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on November 2, 2025, to ensure the smooth conduct of the torch relay activity for the 15th National Games (Macau). Violators of the no-fly rule will be fined by the Civil Aviation Authority between MOP 2,000 and MOP20,000.

This no-fly notice has been officially published today in the Official Gazette No. 44, Series II Supplement.