UTM Discovery Day met with enthusiastic response, diverse activities attract over 200 participants

MACAU, October 30 - On 25 October, 2025, the “UTM Discovery Day: Exploring Educational Excellence” was successfully held at the Yiu Tung Building on the Taipa campus, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), attracting over 200 students, parents, and public from Macao and neighboring regions. The event combined campus experiences with industry visits, providing participants with valuable insights to help plan their future academic and career paths.

The Discovery Day featured a rich and diverse programme, including multiple keynote lectures, interactive workshops, and campus tours, allowing participants to gain an in-depth understanding of the teaching methods and career prospects of various degree programmes. Guided by student ambassadors, participants visited facilities such as the Yiu Tung Building, the Heritage Documentation Lab and iRetail Lab, experiencing firsthand the university’s learning environment and campus atmosphere.

To enhance students’ understanding of the industry, UTM, in special collaboration with two major leisure companies—Melco Resorts & Entertainment and MGM (in no particular order)—designed visit routes with different themes:

Melco’s “Entertainment X Technology”: Unveiling the Engine Behind Exceptional Entertainment

Ms. Rachel Cheng, Senior Manager of Entertainment Operations of Melco, led an exciting tour for the participants at Studio City, highlighting the innovative applications of smart technology that enhance the hospitality and tourism experience. The journey began at the suites of Studio City Star Tower, where participants experienced smart amenities such as MelSuite, the Smart-in-room Management System. The itinerary also featured iconic attractions such as Super Fun Zone and Studio City Event Center, as well as the Halloween extravaganza ‘Studio Creepy 2’, showcasing how technology contributes to exceptional service and efficient operations in modern leisure enterprises. The tour concluded with a fun ride on the Golden Reel, the world’s highest figure-8 Ferris wheel.

MGM Cultural and Art Exploration Tour

MGM meticulously curated an in-depth art tour for the participants, with special arrangements for them to visit the POLY MGM MUSEUM and MGM COTAI, where they had the opportunity to closely admire world-class masterpieces and immerse themselves in a rich cultural atmosphere. MGM’s Director of Arts & Culture, Ms. Viola Leong, and Mr. Franky Pong, a member of the MGM exhibition and curatorial team, shared the company’s mission of promoting public art education and fostering innovative thinking. During the session, several UTM graduates and interns also participated, sharing their career growth experiences at MGM. Through their personal stories, they highlighted the broad development prospects of culture and arts within the tourism industry.

Some participating high school students expressed that the on-site visits significantly deepened their understanding of the tourism industry, giving them greater confidence in their future choice of programme and career path. Parents also believed that the event helped broaden their children’s perspectives and provided them with early insight into the latest industry trends.

UTM sincerely thanks Melco Resorts & Entertainment and MGM for their strong support of this event. In the future, UTM will continue to strengthen its collaboration with industry partners and launch more diversified practical activities, contributing to the development of talent for Macao’s tourism industry and promoting the sustainable growth of the sector.