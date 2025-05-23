North West Provincial Government conducts Phase four Accelerated Service Delivery, 23 May

Mahikeng – The North West Provincial Government will tomorrow, Friday, 23 May 2025, deliver the last leg of Phase 4 of Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme in Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality, which falls under Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District. The integrated service delivery programme which will be led by Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, will be rolled out in Bloemhof, where a community feedback session will be held at Boitumelong Sports Ground.

Among the services that will be provided on the day are the handing over of fishing equipment to the Makweteng Fishery Cooperative and other local fishermen, while agricultural packages including vegetable seeds, fertilizers and garden tools will be distributed to identified locals to promote sustainable food production within the community.

A newly built kitchen will be officially handed over to Gaopalelwe Secondary School, this with a view to ensure smooth functioning of the school’s National School Nutrition Programme.

The leadership will also conduct oversight visits to the road and stormwater construction projects at Boitumelong Extensions 5 and 10, to monitor and assess progress in delivering the expected outcomes.

Road maintenance activities will be carried out across the local municipality, where patching of potholes will be undertaken. Some of the regular service delivery features to be rendered as part of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme will include unblocking problematic sewers, repairing water leaks, clearing of illegal dumping sites, fixing of high-mast lights, handing over of food parcels to indigent families, indigent mass registration, updating of local businesses details on the Central Supplier Database (CSD), online application for IDs and social support services and consumer compliance inspections among others.

During the community feedback session, Premier Mokgosi will lead the ceremonial handover of 10 title deeds out of a total of 2,077 earmarked for distribution in this local municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned for Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 23 May 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Bloemhof, Boitumelong Sports Ground

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h00 - Community Feedback Session

