Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 810
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 810
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
447
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,
SAVAL AND BAKER, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for prostate cancer screening.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Coverage for Prostate Cancer Screening.--(a)
A health insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this
Commonwealth shall provide coverage for all expenses associated
with prostate cancer screenings no less than annually for
covered persons who are at least forty years of age and are at
high risk of developing prostate cancer based on one of the
