Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 810

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 810

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

447

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

SAVAL AND BAKER, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for prostate cancer screening.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Coverage for Prostate Cancer Screening.--(a)

A health insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this

Commonwealth shall provide coverage for all expenses associated

with prostate cancer screenings no less than annually for

covered persons who are at least forty years of age and are at

high risk of developing prostate cancer based on one of the

