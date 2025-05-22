Senate Bill 761 Printer's Number 812

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 812

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

761

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, BROWN AND SCHWANK,

MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school finances, further providing

for fiscal year relating to first class school district and

for fiscal year relating to second, third and fourth class

school districts; and, in collective bargaining, further

providing for submission to mediation and for fact-finding

panels.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 651, 671(a), 1121-A(a) and 1122-A(a)(1)

and (2) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as

the Public School Code of 1949, are amended to read:

Section 651. Fiscal Year.--In all school districts of the

first class and first class A, the fiscal year shall begin on

the first day of January in each year: Provided, That the Board

of Public Education of any district of the first class or first

class A may, by resolution adopted by two-thirds vote of the

members thereof at a meeting of the board after not less than

ten days' notice of the fact that such resolution would be

