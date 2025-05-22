Senate Bill 754 Printer's Number 813
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - entering into an agreement with the Office of Attorney General
and either the department or the county or municipal health
department to meet the requirements under this act.
Section 4. Notice of proposed general hospital closure or
significant impact closure.
No later than 180 days before engaging in a general hospital
closure or significant impact closure, a hospital authority
shall submit a notice of the closure plan to the Office of
Attorney General and either the department or the county or
municipal health department.
Section 5. Public hearings.
(a) Hearings.--Before engaging in a general hospital closure
or significant impact closure, a hospital authority shall hold a
minimum of two public hearings in the affected community. The
hospital authority shall hold one public hearing no later than
60 days after submitting the notice under section 4. The
hospital authority shall hold a second public hearing no later
than 120 days after submitting the notice under section 4.
(b) Advertisements.--A hospital authority shall provide a
notice of each public hearing under subsection (a) by
advertising each public hearing in a newspaper of general
circulation within the impacted county, including the time and
place of each public hearing and other relevant information. The
hospital authority shall advertise each public hearing no
earlier than 60 days before the date of the public hearing and
no later than 10 days before the date of the public hearing.
(c) Hearing information.--No later than 10 days before the
date of each public hearing under subsection (a), a hospital
authority shall make any relevant information, including
handouts, about each public hearing available via a publicly
