Senate Bill 759 Printer's Number 815

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 815 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 759 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, STREET, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, SAVAL, CULVER, BAKER, FARRY, SANTARSIERO AND PISCIOTTANO, MAY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, MAY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, providing for certified point-of-use filter required; establishing the Safe Schools Drinking Water Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Environmental Protection. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 743. Certified Point-of-Use Filter Required.--(a) By January 1, 2027, each school entity shall: (1) Ensure that all drinking water outlets in each school building within the school entity are equipped with certified point-of-use filters. (2) Remove and replace existing drinking water fountains 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

