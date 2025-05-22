Submit Release
Senate Bill 759 Printer's Number 815

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 815

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

759

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, STREET,

PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN,

TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, SAVAL, CULVER, BAKER, FARRY,

SANTARSIERO AND PISCIOTTANO, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION,

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, providing

for certified point-of-use filter required; establishing the

Safe Schools Drinking Water Fund; and imposing duties on the

Department of Environmental Protection.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 743. Certified Point-of-Use Filter Required.--(a)

By January 1, 2027, each school entity shall:

(1) Ensure that all drinking water outlets in each school

building within the school entity are equipped with certified

point-of-use filters.

(2) Remove and replace existing drinking water fountains

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

