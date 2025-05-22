Senate Bill 759 Printer's Number 815
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 815
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
759
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, STREET,
PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN,
TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, SAVAL, CULVER, BAKER, FARRY,
SANTARSIERO AND PISCIOTTANO, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION,
MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in grounds and buildings, providing
for certified point-of-use filter required; establishing the
Safe Schools Drinking Water Fund; and imposing duties on the
Department of Environmental Protection.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 743. Certified Point-of-Use Filter Required.--(a)
By January 1, 2027, each school entity shall:
(1) Ensure that all drinking water outlets in each school
building within the school entity are equipped with certified
point-of-use filters.
(2) Remove and replace existing drinking water fountains
