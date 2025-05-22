Senate Bill 322 Printer's Number 817

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - submitted to the Attorney General and the department on a form

and in a manner developed by the Attorney General. The

notification shall include all of the following, as applicable:

(1) All organic documents, including articles of

incorporation, bylaws, operating agreements and other

documents related to governance and ownership of each party.

(2) All complete transaction documents with attachments,

including collateral or ancillary agreements involving

officers, directors or employees.

(3) All documents signed by the principals, or the

principal's agents, that are necessary to determine the

proposed transaction's effect, if any, on affiliates, whether

nonprofit or for profit.

(4) Any of the following that comprise part or all of

the transaction:

(i) Asset contribution agreements.

(ii) Operating agreements.

(iii) Management contracts.

(5) All information necessary to evaluate the effects of

the transaction on each component of an integrated delivery

system if that transaction involves a hospital, including any

changes in contracts between the integrated delivery system

entities and related physician groups.

(6) All financial documents of the transaction parties

and related entities, if applicable, including audited

financial statements, ownership records, business projection

data, current capital asset valuation data and any records

upon which future earnings, existing asset values and fair

market value analysis can be based.

(7) All fairness opinions and independent valuation

