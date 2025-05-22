Senate Bill 322 Printer's Number 817
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - submitted to the Attorney General and the department on a form
and in a manner developed by the Attorney General. The
notification shall include all of the following, as applicable:
(1) All organic documents, including articles of
incorporation, bylaws, operating agreements and other
documents related to governance and ownership of each party.
(2) All complete transaction documents with attachments,
including collateral or ancillary agreements involving
officers, directors or employees.
(3) All documents signed by the principals, or the
principal's agents, that are necessary to determine the
proposed transaction's effect, if any, on affiliates, whether
nonprofit or for profit.
(4) Any of the following that comprise part or all of
the transaction:
(i) Asset contribution agreements.
(ii) Operating agreements.
(iii) Management contracts.
(5) All information necessary to evaluate the effects of
the transaction on each component of an integrated delivery
system if that transaction involves a hospital, including any
changes in contracts between the integrated delivery system
entities and related physician groups.
(6) All financial documents of the transaction parties
and related entities, if applicable, including audited
financial statements, ownership records, business projection
data, current capital asset valuation data and any records
upon which future earnings, existing asset values and fair
market value analysis can be based.
(7) All fairness opinions and independent valuation
