Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 818
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 818
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
72
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COLLETT,
KEARNEY, HUGHES, STREET, COSTA, SAVAL, FARRY, SANTARSIERO,
PISCIOTTANO AND FLYNN, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled
"An act providing for the criteria for independent
contractors in the construction industry and for the powers
and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the
Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"
further providing for definitions, for improper
classification of employees and for criminal penalties;
providing for private right of action; and further providing
for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action
prohibited, for availability of information, for use of
penalty funds and for funding.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 13, 2010
(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace
Misclassification Act, is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Debar." Action taken by the secretary to prohibit a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
