Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,915 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 818

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 818

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

72

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COLLETT,

KEARNEY, HUGHES, STREET, COSTA, SAVAL, FARRY, SANTARSIERO,

PISCIOTTANO AND FLYNN, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled

"An act providing for the criteria for independent

contractors in the construction industry and for the powers

and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the

Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"

further providing for definitions, for improper

classification of employees and for criminal penalties;

providing for private right of action; and further providing

for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action

prohibited, for availability of information, for use of

penalty funds and for funding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 13, 2010

(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace

Misclassification Act, is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Debar." Action taken by the secretary to prohibit a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 72 Printer's Number 818

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more