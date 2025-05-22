Senate Bill 765 Printer's Number 822
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 822
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
765
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
STEFANO AND YAW, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for sale of malt or
brewed beverages by liquor licensees, for wine expanded
permits and for retail dispensers' restrictions on purchases
and sales.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 407(a)(2), 415(a)(4), (8) and (9) and
442(a)(1)(ii) of the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21),
known as the Liquor Code, are amended to read:
Section 407. Sale of Malt or Brewed Beverages by Liquor
