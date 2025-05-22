Senate Bill 767 Printer's Number 824
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 824
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
767
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MILLER, BROWN, STEFANO, HAYWOOD, FONTANA
AND MALONE, MAY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 7 (Banks and Banking) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in mortgage loan industry licensing
and consumer protection, further providing for definitions
and for powers conferred on certain licensees engaged in the
mortgage loan business; and making repeals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6102 of Title 7 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 6102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Discount points." Fees knowingly paid by the consumer which
result in a bona fide reduction of the interest rate or time-
price differential applicable to the mortgage.
* * *
Section 2. Section 6122(a)(1) of Title 7 is amended to read:
