Senate Bill 767 Printer's Number 824

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 824

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

767

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MILLER, BROWN, STEFANO, HAYWOOD, FONTANA

AND MALONE, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 7 (Banks and Banking) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in mortgage loan industry licensing

and consumer protection, further providing for definitions

and for powers conferred on certain licensees engaged in the

mortgage loan business; and making repeals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6102 of Title 7 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 6102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Discount points." Fees knowingly paid by the consumer which

result in a bona fide reduction of the interest rate or time-

price differential applicable to the mortgage.

* * *

Section 2. Section 6122(a)(1) of Title 7 is amended to read:

