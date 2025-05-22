Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,917 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 827

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 827

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

768

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, STREET,

SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COSTA,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE, KIM, MUTH AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, providing for safe storage of firearm when residing

with a person not to possess a firearm; and imposing

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6143. Safe storage of firearm when residing with a person not

to possess a firearm.

(a) Storage requirements.--A person who owns a firearm and

resides with a person who cannot legally possess a firearm shall

secure the firearm:

(1) with a device that, if installed on a firearm and

secured by means of a key or a mechanical, electronic or

electromechanical combination lock, prevents the firearm from

being discharged without first deactivating or removing the

device;

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 827

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more