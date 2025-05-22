Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 827

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 827 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 768 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, STREET, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, KIM, MUTH AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, providing for safe storage of firearm when residing with a person not to possess a firearm; and imposing penalties. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 6143. Safe storage of firearm when residing with a person not to possess a firearm. (a) Storage requirements.--A person who owns a firearm and resides with a person who cannot legally possess a firearm shall secure the firearm: (1) with a device that, if installed on a firearm and secured by means of a key or a mechanical, electronic or electromechanical combination lock, prevents the firearm from being discharged without first deactivating or removing the device; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

