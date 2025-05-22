Senate Bill 774 Printer's Number 831
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (F) The physical and emotional condition of the
child or dependent and the child's or dependent's
educational needs.
(G) The reasonable work-related child care
expenses of the surviving parent or legal guardian.
(iii) Restitution shall be paid to the surviving
parent or legal guardian of the child or dependent or the
sentencing court may order that payments made to
financially support the child or dependent be made to the
clerk of court as trustee for remittance to the surviving
parent or legal guardian. The clerk shall remit the
payments to the surviving parent or legal guardian within
10 working days of receipt by the clerk and the clerk
shall deposit all payments no later than the next working
day after receipt.
(iv) If a person who is ordered to pay restitution
to financially support a child or dependent under this
section is incarcerated and unable to pay the required
restitution, the person shall have up to one year after
the release from incarceration to begin payment,
including entering a payment plan to address any
arrearage. If a person's financial support payments are
set to terminate but the person's obligation is not paid
in full, the financial support payments shall continue
until the entire arrearage is paid.
(v) If the surviving parent or legal guardian of the
child or dependent brings a civil action against the
person prior to the sentencing court ordering financial
support payments as restitution and the surviving parent
or legal guardian obtains a judgment in the civil suit,
20250SB0774PN0831 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.