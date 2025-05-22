Senate Bill 774 Printer's Number 831

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (F) The physical and emotional condition of the

child or dependent and the child's or dependent's

educational needs.

(G) The reasonable work-related child care

expenses of the surviving parent or legal guardian.

(iii) Restitution shall be paid to the surviving

parent or legal guardian of the child or dependent or the

sentencing court may order that payments made to

financially support the child or dependent be made to the

clerk of court as trustee for remittance to the surviving

parent or legal guardian. The clerk shall remit the

payments to the surviving parent or legal guardian within

10 working days of receipt by the clerk and the clerk

shall deposit all payments no later than the next working

day after receipt.

(iv) If a person who is ordered to pay restitution

to financially support a child or dependent under this

section is incarcerated and unable to pay the required

restitution, the person shall have up to one year after

the release from incarceration to begin payment,

including entering a payment plan to address any

arrearage. If a person's financial support payments are

set to terminate but the person's obligation is not paid

in full, the financial support payments shall continue

until the entire arrearage is paid.

(v) If the surviving parent or legal guardian of the

child or dependent brings a civil action against the

person prior to the sentencing court ordering financial

support payments as restitution and the surviving parent

or legal guardian obtains a judgment in the civil suit,

