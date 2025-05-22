Senate Bill 775 Printer's Number 832
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - tax exemption or of special tax provisions, and for any such
class or classes, uniform standards and qualifications. The
Commonwealth, or any other taxing authority, may adopt or employ
such class or classes and standards and qualifications, and
except as herein provided may impose taxes, grant exemptions, or
make special tax provisions in accordance therewith. No
exemption or special provision shall be made under this clause
with respect to taxes upon the sale or use of personal property,
and no exemption from any tax upon real property shall be
granted by the General Assembly under this clause unless the
General Assembly shall provide for the reimbursement of local
taxing authorities by or through the Commonwealth for revenue
losses occasioned by such exemption;
(ii.1) For a class or classes established under clause (ii),
establish standards and qualifications by which local taxing
authorities may exclude the class or classes from taxation upon
real property in addition to any homestead property exclusion
program that applies to the class or classes;
(iii) Establish standards and qualifications by which local
taxing authorities may make uniform special tax provisions
applicable to a taxpayer for a limited period of time to
encourage improvement of deteriorating property or areas by an
individual, association or corporation, or to encourage
industrial development by a non-profit corporation; and
(iv) Make special tax provisions on any increase in value of
real estate resulting from residential construction. Such
special tax provisions shall be applicable for a period not to
exceed two years.
(v) Establish standards and qualifications by which local
taxing authorities in counties of the first and second class may
