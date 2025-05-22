Senate Bill 781 Printer's Number 834
"Extended family" means a member of the student's family
network, including an aunt, uncle, cousin, niece or nephew who
lives in the same community as the student. The family member
may be related to the student as a natural relative, by marriage
to a natural relative or through the adoption process and may be
of any degree up to the third degree.
"Fatigue" means a reduction of energy, stamina or focus that
impacts mental or physical performance due to stressors or other
related certified mental health-related conditions or
uncertified mental health-related conditions.
"Immediate family" means a member of the student's nuclear
family, including any of the following related to the student as
a natural relative, by marriage to a natural relative or through
the adoption process:
(1) A parent, grandparent, sibling or near relative who
resides in the same household as the student.
(2) A child of the student.
"Mental health day" means a day to allow a student to attain
care, rest or treatment to address a certified mental health-
related condition or uncertified mental health-related
condition.
"School" means a school district, area career and technical
school, charter school, cyber charter school or independent
school.
"Uncertified mental health-related condition" means a
condition or behavior exhibited by a student that has not been
diagnosed by a physician or mental health professional, but that
causes the student to experience overwhelming feelings of
stress, situational grief or trauma-induced suffering which
