Senate Bill 781 Printer's Number 834

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - mental health professional.

"Extended family" means a member of the student's family

network, including an aunt, uncle, cousin, niece or nephew who

lives in the same community as the student. The family member

may be related to the student as a natural relative, by marriage

to a natural relative or through the adoption process and may be

of any degree up to the third degree.

"Fatigue" means a reduction of energy, stamina or focus that

impacts mental or physical performance due to stressors or other

related certified mental health-related conditions or

uncertified mental health-related conditions.

"Immediate family" means a member of the student's nuclear

family, including any of the following related to the student as

a natural relative, by marriage to a natural relative or through

the adoption process:

(1) A parent, grandparent, sibling or near relative who

resides in the same household as the student.

(2) A child of the student.

"Mental health day" means a day to allow a student to attain

care, rest or treatment to address a certified mental health-

related condition or uncertified mental health-related

condition.

"School" means a school district, area career and technical

school, charter school, cyber charter school or independent

school.

"Uncertified mental health-related condition" means a

condition or behavior exhibited by a student that has not been

diagnosed by a physician or mental health professional, but that

causes the student to experience overwhelming feelings of

stress, situational grief or trauma-induced suffering which

