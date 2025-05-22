Senate Bill 778 Printer's Number 833

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 833

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

778

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, ARGALL, SANTARSIERO AND KANE, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in city revitalization and improvement zones,

further providing for approval.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1804-C of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1804-C. Approval.

* * *

(d.1) Approval schedule.--The Department of Community and

Economic Development shall develop a schedule for the approval

of applications under this section as follows:

(1) Following the effective date of this paragraph,

