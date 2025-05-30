Limited Edition Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Tissue Case in Gunmetal Silver Now Available for Pre-Order

Officially licensed by Nissan, this meticulously crafted wet tissue case replicates the iconic BNR34 GT-R, with only 1,000 units produced.

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Co., Ltd. in Ishikawa, Japan, is excited to announce the release of a limited-edition wet tissue case modeled after the legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34). This officially licensed product is now available for pre-order in a special Gunmetal Silver color, with only 1,000 units produced.

The wet tissue case features a deep metallic silver body, complemented by black wheels and red brake calipers, exuding a refined and powerful aesthetic. Its sophisticated color scheme allows it to blend seamlessly into various settings, from living rooms to offices.

Designed with attention to detail, the case resembles a miniature car, complete with rotating wheels, a front grille showcasing the GT-R emblem and intercooler, rear wing, and accurately replicated lights. The roof opens to dispense tissues, and the body can be removed for easy replacement of tissue packs. It accommodates standard wet tissue sizes (approximately 9cm x 14cm x 7cm).

The Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) remains a symbol of Japanese automotive excellence, captivating fans worldwide even after two decades. This wet tissue case brings the allure of the GT-R into everyday life, serving both as a functional item and a collector's piece.

Product Details:

Product Name: Nissan Skyline GT-R Wet Tissue Case (BNR34)

Color: Gunmetal Silver (Limited Edition)

Price: ¥6,600 (tax included)

Dimensions: 292mm (L) x 114mm (W) x 84mm (H)

Weight: 376g

Materials: ABS, PVC, Silicone, GPPS

Production Quantity: Limited to 1,000 units

Official Product Page:

About Faith Co., Ltd. / CAMSHOP.JP:

Faith Co., Ltd., based in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, operates the CAMSHOP.JP brand, specializing in vehicle-themed lifestyle goods. Their product lineup includes officially licensed items such as tissue cases, keychains, and miniature models, catering to both car enthusiasts and general consumers.

For Media Inquiries:

Faith Co., Ltd.

Official Website:

Email: 27@faith-jp.com

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Weekdays)

Instagram: @camshop_by_faith

Twitter: @camshop_byfaith

