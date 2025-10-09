Chartered Institute Introduces CPdM™ to Transform Industry Predictive Maintenance Practices

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Predictive Maintenance Manager (CPdM™) Program

The CPdM™ program equips professionals not only with technical proficiency but also with strategic insight to lead digital and maintenance innovation within their organizations.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized leader in executive education and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest credential, the Certified Predictive Maintenance Manager (CPdM™) program. Developed in partnership with leading industry practitioners, reliability engineers, and asset management experts, this program is designed to empower maintenance professionals with advanced capabilities in predictive maintenance (PdM), data-driven reliability, and proactive asset lifecycle management.The CPdM™ program addresses a critical need in industrial and asset-intensive sectors for skilled leaders who can implement and manage predictive maintenance strategies that reduce downtime, minimize maintenance costs, and extend asset lifespans. By equipping participants with in-demand knowledge and tools—ranging from condition monitoring to machine learning for failure prediction—the program offers a holistic framework for transforming maintenance operations into strategic business drivers.Participants of the CPdM™ program will engage with an immersive curriculum that covers foundational and advanced topics, including vibration and thermal analysis, PdM system integration with CMMS/ERP platforms, data analytics, and return-on-investment modeling. The program also features interactive case studies and real-world applications from manufacturing, energy, aviation, and utilities sectors to ensure practical readiness and strategic thinking.“Predictive maintenance is redefining how industries ensure asset reliability, and there is a global talent gap for professionals who can lead this transformation,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CPdM™ program equips professionals not only with technical proficiency but also with strategic insight to lead digital and maintenance innovation within their organizations.”Recognized for its rigorous standards and real-world relevance, the CPdM™ certification is offered in two flexible formats: a live instructor-led format for collaborative learning and a self-paced on-demand option for professionals seeking flexible advancement. Both formats are aligned with the highest standards of industry best practices and continuing professional development.Upon successful completion of the program and certification exam, participants will be awarded the prestigious Certified Predictive Maintenance Manager (CPdM™) designation. This globally recognized credential affirms the holder’s expertise in deploying predictive maintenance frameworks and driving operational excellence through innovative maintenance practices.For more information about the CPdM™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cpdm To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cpdm-live About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Predictive Maintenance Manager (CPdM™)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.