Ongoing success: San Diego Sector Border Patrol seizes more than 66 pounds of cocaine

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Clemente Station made another significant cocaine seizure Monday.

The event took place on May 19 at 5:15 p.m., when agents assigned to the San Clemente Station conducted a vehicle stop on a grey sedan along the I-5 freeway near the Basilone Road exit. After a brief interview with the driver of the sedan, agents requested a K-9 unit to assist with the investigation resulting in a positive alert.

Agents briefly inspected the car and discovered two cardboard boxes inside the vehicle’s trunk. The boxes contained packages that appeared to be consistent with the packaging of smuggled narcotics. The driver, vehicle and the suspected narcotics were then transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

At the station, agents discovered a total of 25 packages in which their contents tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 66.14 pounds with an estimated street value of approximately $451,500. The driver and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the case has been referred for prosecution on narcotics charges. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“This seizure is yet another great example of the unwavering commitment and vigilance of our Border Patrol agents,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Stalnaker. “These successes are a result of dedicated teamwork; every load we interdict represents saved lives and safer communities.”

Prior to this event, the San Diego Sector had seized 2,586 pounds of cocaine in fiscal year 2025, along with 2,538 pounds of methamphetamine, 781 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin.