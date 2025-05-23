American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council Condemns Murder of Israeli Diplomats in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) expresses its deepest sorrow and unequivocal condemnation of the horrific murder of two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on the evening of May 21, 2025. We were privileged to host Ms. Milgrim at our Interfaith Iftar dinner in 2024 that made this loss more personal for us. Like so many, we are shocked and mourning the loss of these two beautiful souls.“This is a direct result of Hamas and Hezbollah talking points and the mainstreaming of their narratives,” AMMWEC President Anila Ali said, urging the Trump administration to hold those responsible accountable.” She called on President Trump to take stern action against the perpetrators of such violent rhetoric leading to these acts of evil. “This reflects the rise of antisemitism in the country that needs to be rooted out. This past Ramadan, we got many calls from young Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims, distressed by hearing daily calls for Jihad in Gaza. Such propaganda has radicalized our people and youth,” she added.AMMWEC stands in solidarity with the victims' families, the Israeli diplomatic community, and Jewish communities worldwide. As an organization dedicated to fostering interfaith bridgebuilding, AMMWEC calls upon all communities to come together to reject violence and promote peace. We denounce this act of antisemitic violence and reaffirm our commitment to combating all forms of hatred and extremism. Our prayers are with the families of the victims, the Embassy staff and all who are mourning this loss.

