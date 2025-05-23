Dedicated suicide prevention volunteer wins SA\'s top award

Three outstanding South Australian individuals, as well as the groups behind the record-breaking Chihuly art exhibition and an online education platform, have been acknowledged for their exceptional contributions as part of the 2025 SA Volunteer Awards.

This year, the awards held during National Volunteer Week mark 20 years of celebrating our dedicated volunteers who give selflessly, often behind the scenes, to drive change in their communities.

Premier Peter Malinauskas opened the 2025 SA Volunteer Awards via a special video message, celebrating the contributions of volunteers across the state. During the event, the Premier’s Award for Corporate Responsibility, was presented to the volunteer-powered platform, Virtual School Australia for its significant contributions to the community as a for-profit business.

Human Services Minister Nat Cook presented the four top volunteer awards on Thursday night at the National Wine Centre, recognising excellence across a range of categories.

The Joy Noble Medal – Danica Gates, Beacon of Hope (Tumby Bay) South Australia’s highest honour for an individual volunteer.

The Andamooka Community Project Award – Chihuly in the Botanic Gardens volunteers, Botanic Garden and State Herbarium. Honouring a volunteer project of significant community benefit.

The Young Volunteer Award – Lucy Stevens, The Smith Family. Recognising an outstanding young volunteer aged 12 to 25.

The Excellence in Volunteer Management Award – Ryan Simms, Botanic Garden and State Herbarium for Chihuly in the Botanic Garden. Recognising an extraordinary volunteer manager.

The SA Volunteer Awards were established by the State Government in 2005 and are proudly presented by Volunteering SA&NT, with support from the Department of Human Services.

An independent judging panel reviewed the nominations, focusing on the nominees' commitment, service levels, and the positive impact of their work in South Australia. For more information, visit: https://vsant.org.au/savolunteerawards/

Volunteer Strategy Action Plan 2025-2027 unveiledThe 2025 SA Volunteer Awards coincide with the release of the Volunteer Strategy Action Plan 2025-2027, which will support the implementation of the recently refreshed SA Volunteering Strategy over the next 3 years.

The Action Plan has been designed to support the 3 Focus Areas in the refreshed Strategy: investing in the foundations of volunteering, raising the profile and promoting the benefits of volunteering, and strong leadership and continuous improvement.

The plan has been developed based on feedback from the community to ensure it accurately reflects the needs of volunteers, volunteer-involving organisations and volunteer managers.

It builds on the comprehensive work achieved by previous plans and will be flexible, evolving and adapting over time to meet the changing needs and priorities of the sector.

Quotes

Attributable to Human Services Minister Nat Cook

The SA Volunteer Awards have become a cornerstone in our recognition of the tireless and often unsung contributions made by volunteers across the state.

This year, there’s an extra reason to celebrate. Marking 20 years of these prestigious awards is a testament to the dedication of the individuals and groups who consistently go above and beyond to make South Australia a better place.

Volunteering is the heartbeat of our communities. From supporting those in need to driving change through advocacy, volunteers are at the forefront of creating stronger, more connected communities.

With an estimated 950,000 South Australians volunteering their time and skills, contributing more than 1.7 million hours annually, we see firsthand how invaluable their efforts are to the State.

These volunteers contribute nearly $5 billion in social and economic value each year, and their impact reverberates through every community. It is a privilege to acknowledge their exceptional work through the South Australian Volunteer Awards.

Attributable to Volunteering SA&NT CEO Hamilton Calder

We are incredibly proud to host the SA Volunteer Awards for the third consecutive year.

This event celebrates the individuals and groups who lift their community through their unwavering commitment to volunteering. It's a privilege to witness firsthand the passion and dedication of those who give their time to help others.

At Volunteering SA&NT, we work hand-in-hand with a wide range of partners to support and enhance the South Australian volunteer sector.

We are pleased to partner with the Department of Human Services and other community organisations to ensure that volunteers across our state feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful difference.

*Please see following pages for detailed descriptions of 2025 SA Volunteer Award winners

2025 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN VOLUNTEER AWARD WINNERS

Joy Noble Medal

South Australia’s highest distinction for an individual volunteer

Danica Gates – Chair of Beacon of Hope, Tumby Bay and Districts Suicide Prevention Network (Eyre Peninsula)

Following the devastating loss of her brother in 2016, Danica has devoted the past eight years to suicide prevention in her rural community of Tumby Bay and Districts. As founding Chairperson of the Beacon of Hope Suicide Prevention Network, she’s worked tirelessly to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and empower others through education and connection.

Despite no prior committee experience, Danica established the Suicide Prevention Network from the ground up, facilitated training, organised events, and advocated for safe conversations informed by lived experience. Danica co-wrote and won a SPARK Grant from the Fay Fuller Foundation to explore sustainable preventative practices in mental wellbeing in Tumby Bay and Districts. She’s also spoken at state and national conferences, completed leadership training, and received the 2022 Rowan Ramsay Community Award.

Through her efforts, individuals, families, schools, and the broader community have gained better access to resources, services, and understanding.

Danica's unwavering dedication, compassion, and advocacy has empowered the community to be more aware, informed and compassionate of risk factors and signs of suicide and to learn to better support one another.

The Young Volunteer Award

Recognising an impressive young volunteer

Lucy Stevens – The Smith Family

Lucy Stevens has dedicated over a decade to volunteer service, making a profound impact both locally and globally. A passionate advocate for youth development, Indigenous reconciliation, and social justice, she has led initiatives across the arts, education, and humanitarian causes. From singing with the Adelaide University Conservatorium Chorale to mentoring young people through Rotary’s RYLA and Camp Kickstart, Lucy’s leadership empowers others.

Internationally, she raised funds for World Vision, studied sustainable development in Africa, and led a global 6 kilometre Walk for Water, raising $1,500 for clean water. She also helped establish a long-running Bread Tags for Wheelchairs program at her school.

As a non-Indigenous Reconciliation Ambassador, Lucy partnered with Kaurna Elders to lead student engagement and contribute to her school’s Reconciliation Action Plan. Volunteer placements with the Magdalene Centre, Welcome Centre, and Salvation Army highlight her compassion.

Now working with The Smith Family’s Indigenous Youth Leadership Program, Lucy continues to lead with gratitude, inclusion, and a growth mindset as well as a deep understanding of the importance of connecting community.

‘The Andamooka’ Community Project Award

Recognising a community or group volunteer project of significant community benefit

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden Volunteers, Botanic Garden and State Herbarium

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden transformed Adelaide Botanic Garden into a world-class open-air exhibition, attracting over one million visitors in just six months. Showcasing the glass artistry of Dale Chihuly, the event gave a major boost to South Australia’s tourism economy, with one-third of attendees visiting from interstate or overseas.

At the heart of this success was the remarkable contribution of more than 250 volunteers, who contributed over 10,000 hours across roles including tour guiding, exhibition support, accessibility assistance, and educational workshops. They delivered multilingual tours, supported school groups, enhanced the horticultural team with Chihuly-themed displays, and became the welcoming face of the exhibition.

The project also introduced new leadership structures, digital tools, and peer mentoring, laying the groundwork for a revitalised, inclusive volunteering model at the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium. Their contribution strengthened community connections and set a new standard for volunteer engagement in large-scale cultural experiences in South Australia.

The Excellence in Volunteer Management AwardRecognising a volunteer manager for their outstanding contribution to the profession

Ryan Sims – Botanic Garden and State Herbarium, Chihuly in the Botanic Garden

An active volunteer program was already in place before Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium, however, the exhibition’s scale required a major expansion in volunteer numbers and roles.

Seizing the opportunity, Volunteer Coordinator Ryan Sims embraced a more inclusive and flexible model that welcomed more than 250 volunteers into new roles, while continuing to support existing teams across horticulture, education, science, and cultural collections.

Ryan’s leadership fostered a diverse, empowered, and committed volunteer cohort. He matched people with roles aligned to their skills and interests, mentored newcomers and championed professional development, and remained deeply engaged through mentoring and hands-on support. He also contributed to the rollout of a new volunteer management system, empowering a small team of digital champions to assist others.

Through Ryan’s values of respect, inclusion, and empowerment, volunteers felt supported, valued and inspired. Their contribution enriched the visitor experience, strengthened community ties, boosted the local economy, and helped make Chihuly a resounding triumph—thanks in no small part to Ryan’s leadership.

The Premier's Award for Corporate Social ResponsibilityRecognising the community contribution of a South Australian for-profit business

Virtual School Australia

Virtual School Australia (VSA) is an award-winning, volunteer-powered platform delivering empathy-driven education since 2016. Blending academic excellence with social impact, VSA volunteers empower students—especially refugees and those from low-income backgrounds—through hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs in safe, nurturing environments.

A cornerstone of VSA’s work is free online education for marginalised and vulnerable learners. During the pandemic, it swiftly launched free online learning for isolated students around the world, earning the 2021 Blackboard Award for Teaching and Learning.

Beyond the classroom, VSA volunteers support initiatives in arts, social advocacy, and community development—from literacy and science programs to cultural performances at the Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. These events, often volunteer-led, give voice to stories of resilience and hope.

Volunteers also support projects like street plays on gender-based violence and mentor young writers through the Elaine Hobson Memorial Literary Festival. Through events like the Global Empathy Conference, VSA continues to foster connection, global dialogue, and compassion—driven by its passionate volunteer community.