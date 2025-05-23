Announcing the winner of the USD 100,000 Future Food Asia 2025 Award and the winner of the Adisseo FeedForward Award

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ninth edition of Future Food Asia (FFA) took place at Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore, on 21–22 May 2025. Centered around the theme “Where Innovation Meets Growth,” FFA25 convened a dynamic mix of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore how innovation and capital can come together to drive the sustainable transformation of food and agriculture.Modgut from Thailand was awarded the prestigious Future Food Asia Award, taking home the USD 100,000 prize.The winner was selected by a distinguished jury panel comprising Dr Azlinda Anwar, Executive Director of A*STAR's Biomedical Research Council, Sanjeesh Bera, Head of ASEAN Operations at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dr Anne Wagner, Vice-President of Research & Development at Jungbunzlauer, and Isabelle Decitre, Founder of ID Capital.Modgut, a biotech startup spun off from King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) in 2022, is a post-revenue company focused on both B2B and B2C sales channels. As a precision nutrition startup, Modgut began commercialization in 2022, with an emphasis on human nutrition. The company provides in-house gut microbiome testing kits and personalized probiotic products designed to support gut and digestion health, boost immunity, and improve sleep.“We’re witnessing a powerful global trend: an ageing population and a growing appetite for personalized health and nutrition solutions. MODGUT stands out by meeting this moment—not just with vision, but with execution. They sit squarely at the intersection of food and health, demonstrating both scale and depth in personalization. That rare combination addresses one of the toughest challenges in commercializing personalized nutrition. By tailoring their innovation to the specific needs of Asian populations, they are uniquely positioned for real-world impact and lasting commercial success.”, says Isabelle Decitre.“Future Food Asia continues to catalyse bold ideas that secure Asia's nutrition future. My heartiest congratulations to Modgut and the other nine finalists, each demonstrating how science-driven innovation can reinvent our food systems from farm to fork,” said Dr Azlinda Anwar, Executive Director (Biomedical Research Council), A*STAR. “A*STAR is proud to support this platform, and we look forward to working with these pioneers to accelerate their breakthroughs from laboratory to market, supporting healthier communities across our region.”This year, alongside with the Future Food Asia Award, ID Capital partnered with Adisseo to organize the Adisseo FeedForward Award aimed at spotlighting groundbreaking startups transforming the future of animal health and nutrition.The winner, BiomeMega from Australia, was announced at the conference. BiomeMega harnesses precision fermentation of probiotic strains, sourced from wild bacterial extracts, to produce scalable, high-bioavailability omega oils enriched with functional health benefits. As part of the recognition, BiomeMega will receive strategic support from Adisseo to further develop its innovative omega oil platform.David BAL, Head of Research Nutrition and Health at Adisseo says: "Collaborating with BiomeMega startup represents a breakthrough in harnessing microbiome innovations to transform the animal and human nutrition sector. By advancing precision biology, BiomeMega can help Adisseo unlocking new frontiers in the development of cutting-edge nutraceutical solutions—introducing new alternative to antibiotics, and next generation of probiotic-derived ingredients such as Omega super nutrients, antioxidants and functional peptides. This partnership is paving the way for a healthier, safer and more sustainable future in animal nutrition."Future Food Asia 2025 has been made possible by continued support from ID Capital’s partners Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Adisseo, Innovation Oasis (Part of Silal) and Buhler.About Future Food AsiaFuture Food Asia is the platform developed by ID Capital, an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. Through its awards, annual conference and other tailor made programmes it supports early stage innovators and startups contributing to building a future-proof food system across the entire Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, ID Capital has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region since 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please visit futurefoodasia.com and write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sgAbout the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg About AdisseoAdisseo is a global leader in nutritional solutions and feed additives for animal nutrition. The company focuses on sustainable development, optimizing resources, and reducing waste in livestock production. With research centers and production sites across Europe, the USA, China, and Asia Pacific, Adisseo serves over 4,200 customers in more than 110 countries2. It is a subsidiary of China National BlueStar and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. You can explore more about Adisseo on their official website. www.adisseo.com

