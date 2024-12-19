New House Call Veterinary Practice Launches for Pets in the Verde Valley

Dr. Rusch in a house call visit with an inquisitive patient, Ty, the kitty, sitting on her laptop. Dr. Rusch's logo, inspired by her own dog. Dr. Rusch at a partner vaccine clinic funded by The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

No more rushed vet visits, stressful car rides, or wrestling with the cat carrier. Fido and Fluffy get concierge care at home where they feel safest.

My goal is to make vet visits a positive experience for everyone.” — Catherine Rusch, DVM

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heal House Call Veterinarian is thrilled to announce the launch of a new house call practice in the Verde Valley with Catherine Rusch, DVM. Dr. Rusch 's practice offers area pet parents a new option for in-home veterinary services. Devoted to personalized care and minimizing stress for pets, Dr. Rusch brings her compassionate and relaxed style to the comfort of the pets' own home.Individualized services and one-on-one relationships with providers are becoming rarer. Catherine Rusch hopes to provide some relief to pet parents through home visits. "Our pets and pet parents deserve to be cared for with grace and respect, not just in their annual checkups, but also as they face debilitating illnesses," says Dr. Rusch. In typical clinic visits, pet parents are lucky to spend 15 minutes with the vet, but house-call vets often spend 30-45 minutes.Dr. Rusch's services are available Thursday - Sunday and include:● Wellness exams: Head-to-tail exams and vaccinations● Diagnostics: Heartworm testing, checking for parasites, and more in-depth blood work● Consultations: In-depth evaluation for chronic health issues, allergies, mobility concerns, geriatric care and second opinions● Same Day Urgent Care available● Palliative care: Multimodal pain management specifically suited to your pet● End-of-life Support: Peaceful goodbyes in the quiet comfort of homeDr. Catherine Rusch hopes to reshape how pets and pet parents experience veterinary visits. "Low-stress visits, coupled with seeing pets in their homes, allow me to provide care tailored to the pet's needs and the needs of their owners. My goal is to make vet visits a positive experience for everyone," she says. Dr. Rusch adds, "With availability from Thursday to Sunday, my practice helps cover the care shortages on weekends, preventing patients from traveling to Prescott Valley or Flagstaff for medical needs that may be urgent but aren't emergencies."Many assume that house call visits are more expensive than clinic visits, but this is not necessarily so. Not only does the vet spend more time with each pet, but there are usually multi-pet discounts to make the visits more efficient for the pet parent."Dr. Rusch's practice launch is a big deal for pet parents in the Verde Valley. By providing house call services, care naturally extends to community members that have a tough time getting to the vet, like seniors, folks with disabilities, and multi-pet families," says Betsy Banks Saul, Co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian. Banks Saul revolutionized the pet industry by creating Petfinder for homeless pets and believes practices like Dr. Catherine Rusch's provide an essential community element in nurturing pets as family members.Heal supports independent house-call veterinarians like Dr. Rusch with business services so that they can focus on what they love—healing pets.Dr. Rusch's practice is unique because it is funded through a special access-to-care collaboration between Heal, The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and Petopia.org to support veterinarians determined to serve families experiencing social vulnerability. Through the collaboration, Dr. Rusch is able accept clients who may not otherwise be able to afford veterinary care.Dr. Rusch's practice will serve families with cats and dogs in the Verde Valley of Arizona, including Jerome, Clarkdale, Sedona, Camp Verde, Verde Village, Rimrock, Cornville, and Lake Montezuma. Because Dr. Rusch understands pets are part of the family and the challenges represented by the remote nature of the region she serves, her practice will see pets on a same-day basis for urgent care.To schedule a visit with Dr. Rusch, go to healhousecall.com/crusch .About Heal House Call VeterinarianHeal House Call Veterinarian, created by Betsy Banks Saul, the founder of Petfinder, supports independent house-call vets through community and business solutions that allow veterinarians to focus on the art of medicine rather than business. Heal veterinarians are passionate about individualized medicine and stress reduction for pets and pet parents during veterinary visits. Heal encourages veterinarians dissatisfied with corporate medicine to create their own unique practice. Because house calls provide access to care for many who can not easily access traditional clinics, Heal veterinarians are essential assets to the health of their communities, providing services to seniors and people with mobility or geographic vulnerabilities.About The Dave & Cheryl Duffield FoundationThe Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields are also the founders of Maddie’s Fund, a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. While the Duffields are long-time benefactors of companion animal causes, the Foundation also allows them to focus their philanthropic efforts in other areas they are passionate about, including supporting military veterans and giving back to their local community.About Petopia.orgPetopia and Heal House Call Veterinarian have teamed up to create a roadmap to happier, healthier communities, pets, and veterinarians. The impact practice initiative incubates independent house call practices that permanently address access-to-care challenges, reduce resource deserts, promote inclusion, and help heal the veterinary industry.

