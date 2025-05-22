H.R. 2643, Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2025

H.R. 2643 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on prominent Haitian criminal gangs, their leaders, and political and economic elites in Haiti who have direct links to those criminal gangs.

