Madison Insurance Group Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group has appointed Humberto Torres as Corporate and Financial Controller and promoted Armando Torres to Chief Compliance Officer, strengthening its executive structure to support continued growth and regulatory integrity. The firm also named LeAnn Rivera as Chief Operating Officer, Puerto Rico.Humberto Torres replaces Ricardo Rivera, who served as Chief Financial Officer from 2022 until his departure in November 2024. This appointment reflects Madison’s shift to a distributed financial leadership model focused on enhancing internal controls, compliance, and operational efficiency.Humberto Torres will oversee financial reporting and control functions across Madison’s domestic and international operations, working closely with auditors, regulators, and senior management.After two years at Madison, Armando Torres will now lead the company’s compliance program, ensuring adherence to KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements, and other regulatory frameworks. His expanded role sharpens Madison’s focus on risk management and enterprise transparency.LeAnn Rivera, with a strong background in financial operations across global markets, will manage execution and strategic development for Madison’s Puerto Rico-based entities.“We’re strengthening our executive infrastructure to match the scale and sophistication of our business,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Humberto brings deep expertise in corporate finance and governance, Armondo sharpens our compliance posture, and LeAnn drives operational clarity as we grow.”These appointments underscore Madison’s commitment to responsible expansion and regulatory excellence.For more information, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

