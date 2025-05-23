Madison Insurance Group Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments
Humberto Torres, new Corporate and Financial Controller. Humberto Torres replaces Ricardo Rivera, who served as Chief Financial Officer from 2022 until his departure in November 2024
Humberto Torres replaces Ricardo Rivera, who served as Chief Financial Officer from 2022 until his departure in November 2024. This appointment reflects Madison’s shift to a distributed financial leadership model focused on enhancing internal controls, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Humberto Torres will oversee financial reporting and control functions across Madison’s domestic and international operations, working closely with auditors, regulators, and senior management.
After two years at Madison, Armando Torres will now lead the company’s compliance program, ensuring adherence to KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements, and other regulatory frameworks. His expanded role sharpens Madison’s focus on risk management and enterprise transparency.
LeAnn Rivera, with a strong background in financial operations across global markets, will manage execution and strategic development for Madison’s Puerto Rico-based entities.
“We’re strengthening our executive infrastructure to match the scale and sophistication of our business,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “Humberto brings deep expertise in corporate finance and governance, Armondo sharpens our compliance posture, and LeAnn drives operational clarity as we grow.”
These appointments underscore Madison’s commitment to responsible expansion and regulatory excellence.
