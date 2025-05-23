Provinces Renew Commitment to Veterinary Training in Western Canada

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 22, 2025

Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba have renewed their financial commitment to the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM), continuing a long-standing interprovincial agreement that has been in place for six decades.

The renewed agreement provides more than $194 million to the WCVM over the next five years, helping ensure the college can deliver critical veterinary medicine programming, research and clinical services that address the needs of each province.

"We are proud of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the exceptional education opportunities it provides to veterinary students from across Western Canada,” Saskatchewan Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. “We are grateful to have this internationally recognized college right here in Saskatchewan and are fully confident in USask’s ability to produce highly skilled veterinarians to care for both our livestock and companion animals.”

"Our partnership is a great example of how provinces can work collaboratively to achieve our shared priorities and economic goals,” Manitoba Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable said. “We are pleased that this partnership creates opportunities for our students to access high-quality education right here in Western Canada. Communities across Manitoba benefit from the caliber of veterinarians that graduate from the program."

“We are proud to continue this longstanding interprovincial partnership to provide world-class veterinary medicine education,” British Columbia Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Minister Anne Kang said. “This agreement ensures that our communities have access to skilled professionals who play a significant role in animal health, food security and public wellbeing.”

The WCVM is a leading centre of veterinary education, research and expertise in Western Canada, serving the needs of the livestock, fowl and fisheries industries, pet owners, and public health and food safety networks. The college is internationally accredited and includes a veterinary medical centre, a provincial diagnostic laboratory, and large-scale research facilities that serve as resources for both students and professionals across the region.

“Ongoing financial support from the Governments of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia has played a vital role in maintaining the WCVM’s reputation as a centre for excellence in education, research and clinical services,” WCVM Dean Dr. Gillian Muir said. “We look forward to working together with the college’s funding partners on strategies that address Western Canada’s increasing need for veterinarians and animals health care services.”

The new interprovincial agreement is in place until 2030. For more information about the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, visit: www.wcvm.usask.ca.

