True North Awards by NEWH Canada Celebrates Canadian Excellence in Hospitality and Multifamily Sectors

Celebrating the Best in Canadian Hospitality and Multifamily

NEWH Canada announces winners of the inaugural True North Awards and confirms its return in 2026 as an annual celebration of Canadian talent and innovation.

We’re incredibly proud to celebrate Canadian excellence in a way that gives people both a platform and a presence, and reward those who are invested in Canadian growth.” — Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural True North Awards , hosted by NEWH Canada , is drawing national attention to Canadian professionals shaping the future of hospitality, multifamily development, and design.The awards will be held next week in Toronto on May 29th, 2025. The sold-out event, featuring Michael Holmes Jr. as emcee, will bring together leaders to celebrate the people, products, and projects that uphold and elevate Canadian industry. Winners will be announced live at the sold-out gala, which is now confirmed to become an annual event.“We launched the True North Awards in the middle of a trade war,” said Chris Tucker, a Canadian and CEO of NEWH Inc. “It felt necessary to remind ourselves that Canadian companies, creators, and collaborators deserve recognition and support.”About the True North AwardsConceived in 2025, the True North Awards were created to shine a spotlight on Canadian contributors across the hospitality and multifamily sectors. The awards honour innovation, collaboration, craftsmanship, and community impact. Finalists and winners include design firms, contractors, and Canadian vendors.“This is about more than interior design—it’s about the people behind the scenes who make Canada a great place to do business and to prosper,” added Chris Tucker. “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate Canadian excellence in a way that gives people both a platform and a presence, and reward those who are invested in Canadian growth.”About NEWH, Inc.NEWH, Inc. is the leading international organization dedicated to the hospitality industry. With over 7,000 members across 30 chapters and regional groups worldwide, NEWH champions education, mentorship, and networking. By the end of 2025, NEWH will have awarded over $10 million USD in scholarships to students pursuing careers in hospitality, architecture, interior design, and development.About NEWH CanadaFounded in 2004, NEWH Canada represents Canadian professionals in hospitality, design, manufacturing, and real estate development. With active chapters in Toronto and Vancouver, NEWH Canada awards scholarships, hosts events, and fosters cross-sector mentorship and education.Looking AheadThe 2026 True North Awards date and location will be announced soon. New categories, such as affordable housing projects and culturally driven design, will be introduced.To receive updates on nominations and sponsorship opportunities:Join the NEWH Canada mailing list: https://tinyurl.com/truenorthawards Or become a member: https://newh.org/join/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.