McMinn County, TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE, TN— Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 47-year-old Angel Elrod, a resident of Riceville, Tennessee.

On May 5th, Ms. Elrod pleaded guilty to one count of TennCare fraud after an investigation revealed that she failed to report her marriage and her husband’s income to the Division of TennCare. Had Ms. Elrod done so, she would have been deemed ineligible to receive TennCare benefits.

“This case is a prime example of the importance of timely and accurate reporting of household composition changes by TennCare recipients”, said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Ms. Elrod became married in 2018, but failed to report this change, along with the additional household income, to TennCare until she was confronted during the OIG investigation.”

McMinn County District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett prosecuted Ms. Elrod's case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Matthew L. Walden.

As a result of her plea, Ms. Elrod was sentenced to 4 years of supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction and ordered to pay $26,880.47 in restitution.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the TN Legislature, Tennesseans may qualify for cash rewards for TennCare fraud-related tips that lead to conviction(s). To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig and follow the prompts to “Report TennCare fraud.”

