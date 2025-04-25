Jefferson County, TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE, TN— The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has announced the conviction of 39-year-old Ashley Barnhart Martin of Dandridge, Tennessee.

On April 17, 2025, Ashley Barnhart, also known as Ashley Martin, pleaded guilty to one count of TennCare fraud and one count of theft of services. The OIG’s investigation revealed that Ms. Barnhart failed to report her marriage to TennCare. If she had done so, she would have been ineligible to receive benefits based on her total household income.

As a result of her plea, Ms. Barnhart Martin was sentenced to six years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay court costs, supervision fees, and $21,237.75 in restitution. If she pays the full restitution, she will be eligible for unsupervised probation sooner.

Jefferson County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn prosecuted Ms. Barnhart Martin's case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney General Amy C. Atnip.

“The result of this investigation is a prime example of how important it is for recipients to continually provide accurate information regarding any changes to their status”, said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Had Ms. Barnhart been forthcoming about her marriage and the increase in total household income, she could have avoided this situation.”

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the TN Legislature, Tennesseans may qualify for cash rewards for TennCare fraud-related tips that lead to conviction(s). To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig and follow the prompts to “Report TennCare fraud.”