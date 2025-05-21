Georgia Resident Enters Best Interest Plea of TennCare Fraud in Bradley County

NASHVILLE, TN—Today, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the best-interest plea of 35-year-old Erika Akridge of Crandall, Georgia.

Ms. Akridge pled nolo contendere (no contest), and a judicial diversion order was entered relating to the one count of TennCare fraud for failing to report to TennCare that she had moved out of state. During this time, Ms. Akridge continued to receive TennCare benefits while residing in Georgia. Had Ms. Akridge provided accurate information regarding her residency, she and her children would have been deemed ineligible to qualify for and subsequently receive TennCare benefits.

Ms. Akridge was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 30 hours in jail. She is required to pay restitution of $37,302.08 at a rate of $200 per month for three years. If she fulfills all the conditions of her probation, a judicial diversion will be granted upon completion of the probationary period.

Bradley County District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett prosecuted Ms. Akridge’s case.

"Although it should be a well-understood requirement for TennCare recipients to reside in the state of Tennessee, from which their benefits are provided, we continue to encounter instances like this," said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. "Excluding income-related cases, out-of-state cases present our biggest challenge, but the Office of Inspector General remains committed to protecting the integrity of the TennCare program."

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing Tenncare.Fraud@tn.gov or through the Office of Inspector General website.

