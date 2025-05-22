Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet May 28-29

CASPER, Wyo –The Wyoming PSCC will meet May 28-29, 2025, in Casper, for an education session and business meeting at the Thyra Thomson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Dr., Casper.

The commission will hold a strategic planning session to review the State 911 Plan on Wednesday, May 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Commission members will attend a dinner with WYDOT staff that evening, but no official business will be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, May 29, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.