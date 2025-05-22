EMS Week Celebrated With Leadership Summit and Annual Awards Ceremony

The Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services recently celebrated a landmark EMS Week, combining their annual awards ceremony with their first-ever Leadership Summit! This powerful week brought together first responders, state leaders, and public safety partners to honor the incredible dedication and skill of EMS professionals across Utah.

The annual awards ceremony, made even more special by Governor Spencer Cox’s official proclamation recognizing EMS Week, highlighted individuals and teams who consistently go above and beyond, providing life-saving care and comfort in moments of crisis. Governor Cox personally presented the first two awards, underscoring the state’s profound gratitude.

This year’s addition, the Inaugural Leadership Summit, provided a vital platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Leaders engaged in discussions on critical topics such as updates from the Bureau of EMS, the University of Utah EMS Fellowship Program, the 2024 Cardiac Arrest Registry, community programs for overdose prevention, and navigating rural EMS challenges. Sessions also covered strengthening resilience through CISM team debriefing and insights from the EMT to AEMT Bridge Pilot Project at Utah Tech University.

It’s inspiring to witness the incredible dedication of EMS professionals across our state, who consistently do amazing work every single day. DPS is immensely grateful for their profound commitment to this vital service and are honored to spotlight some of their extraordinary efforts.

We extend our deepest thanks to all EMS personnel across the state for being the calm in the chaos, the strength in the storm, and the helping hand when it matters most.

View photos from Leadership Summit

View photos (and some iPhone video) from the Awards Ceremony