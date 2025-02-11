CompuGroup Medical US’s ARIA Revenue Cycle Management Services Ranked #1 for Second Year in a Row

ARIA RCM Services Best in KLAS Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR Associated) 2025

Second year in a row, proving sustained excellence. Customers recognizing strengths in both results and relationship-based account management.

This award proves that ARIA’s systematic and highly effective revenue cycle management service is benefiting our customers every single day” — Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CGM US

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, for the second year in a row, CompuGroup Medical US (CGM), is pleased to announce that its ARIA Revenue Cycle Management service has been recognized as Best in KLAS® for Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR-Associated) in the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. CGM is also a leading provider of innovative healthcare IT solutions including Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management (PM), and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS).The prestigious award, based on unbiased customer feedback, is continuing evidence of the excellence of the services delivered by CGM’s ARIA Health Services as it continues to help customers focus on their patients.“This award proves that ARIA’s systematic and highly effective revenue cycle management service is benefiting our customers every single day” stated Benedikt Brueckle, Chief Executive Officer of CGM in the US. “Our customers have unique needs in a challenging financial environment. We are so pleased that they have recognized our unique tailored, team-based approach is creating the financial outcomes that help them focus on our mutual goal of keeping the focus on optimal patient care.”"Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEOCGM remains committed to its mission to create the future of e-health, providing helpful and timely medical information and tools for the benefit of all stakeholders in the healthcare system. ARIA’s services can be tailored to accommodate the needs of medical groups of all sizes, from end-to-end billing through to specific workforce augmentation projects such as aging AR, prior authorization management, posting, and more.About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaACompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.19 billion in 2023, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. The basis of CompuGroup Medical's services is its unique customer base, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as insurance and pharmaceutical companies. CompuGroup Medical has offices in 19 countries and offers its solutions in 60 countries worldwide. More than 8,700 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.About KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

