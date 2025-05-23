U.S. Products Now Delivers Full Line of Jon-Don Prospector Extractors To North America Jon-Don Customers and Dealers

U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and The innovative new Cobra Max 500 is a lightweight, portable Extractor that’s designed to provide commercial cleaning crews with high-power floor cleaning capability in hard-to-reach places such as stairways, small rooms and offices. U.S. Products is the leader in design and production of commercial, professional grade Jan-San cleaning and restoration extractors. The U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness a

Jon-Don Floor Care Prospector Extractors, Wands and Tools Manufacturer Will Sell Products Direct in Response to Jon-Don’s Closing of Its Operations

Our Jon-Don Prospector industry-leading Extractors were built for the demanding requirements of both the hard surface and carpet cleaning professional to achieve productivity and worksite revenue.” — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors today announced that U.S. Products will now directly produce and market the full line of Jon-Don Prospector floor cleaning Extractors, Wands and Tools for Jon-Don customers and dealers, now that Jon-Don has ceased operations.

U.S. Products’ direct sales of Jon-Don Prospector floor cleaning Extractors, Wands and Tools is in response to customer and dealer demand for the popular Prospector line – and based on the recent announcement that Jon-Don was ceasing operations as of May 9. For the last five years, U.S. Products has manufactured the Jon-Don Prospector Extractors, Wands and Tools under a white label agreement.

All U.S. Products Extractors, Wands and Tools that were offered under the Jon-Don Prospector are now available for ordering HERE (https://usproducts.com/jon-don-extractors/).

“U.S. Products has long manufactured the popular Prospector line of industry-leading floor care Extractors, Wands and Tools. Customers can now order direct, or from U.S. Products Distributors and Representatives, and receive the best products. priced less and with the industry’s leading warranty,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. ‘Floor care professionals, building service contractors and large maintenance cleaning operations that have relied on Jon-Don can turn directly to us as their source of the industry’s most powerful, portable, high-capacity floor cleaning solutions.”

Jon-Don Customer and Dealer Support

Last week, U.S. Products announced it will provide ongoing support and sales for existing Jon-Don Prospector (U.S. Products-manufactured) floor care Extractors, Wands and Tools customers. Professional floor cleaning contractors can also contact a regional U.S. Products Authorized Representative or Dealer via phone, email or contact form HERE (https://usproducts.com/contact/).

“Our Jon-Don Prospector line of industry-leading Extractors, Wands and Tools were designed and built for the demanding requirements of both the hard surface and carpet cleaning professional. These professionals should know this: U.S. Products will continue to innovate and provide powerful systems and tools to help them handle all floor cleaning challenges, and achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue. U.S. Products is here for them,” added Mr. Smalley.

Current Jon-Don (U.S. Products-manufactured) floor care Extractors, Wands and Tools Dealers will also have access to expanded live sales support from U.S. Products’ Jan-San Market Team, and can download new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos. Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information HERE (https://usproducts.com/contact/).

Jon-Don Prospector customers and dealers of its (U.S. Products-manufactured) advanced floor cleaning Extractors, Wands and Tools can contact U.S. Products for support, sales and user information at +1-360-450-2712 or directly via email at uspsales@usproducts.com.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

U.S. Products is the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors.

