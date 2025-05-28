Auto Accident Report Identifies Most Dangerous Baton Rouge Zip Codes

Baton Rouge Crash Data Report

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has released a comprehensive research report analyzing car accident trends across the Baton Rouge area.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has released a comprehensive research report analyzing car accident trends across the Baton Rouge area. According to the findings, the 70805 zip code recorded the highest number of crash-related injuries between January 2021 and July 2024, making it the most affected area in the city.

The Baton Rouge Auto Accident Data Report analyzes data from Louisiana State University's Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS) to identify the most dangerous zip codes in terms of both total crashes and injury-causing crashes. The report also includes other important statistics gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and INRIX, a transportation analytics company.

Data in the report highlights challenges facing Baton Rouge drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, and other road users, as well as an assessment of where the city stands in terms of traffic congestion, nationally and globally.

"Our goal in compiling this information is to increase awareness of the dangers on our roads," said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier. "We hope that by shedding light on these figures, we can encourage drivers to be more cautious and help reduce the number of accidents and injuries in our community."

For exclusive access to the entire Baton Rouge Auto Accident Data Report, please visit: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/DDB-Baton-Rouge-Driver-Data-V6.pdf

