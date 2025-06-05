New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier to Host Annual Battle of the Branches Competition

This year's event brings together teams from the Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

Military Service Members to Compete in Athletic Challenges Alongside NFL Legends

It's an honor for us to support our military community and provide a platform where they can demonstrate the same dedication and teamwork that makes them exceptional in their service to our country.” — Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers announce their annual Battle of the Branches competition, scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. This year's event brings together teams from the Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

The competitive event will feature ten teams participating in an action-packed day that blends athletic prowess with tactical teamwork. The competition is structured around two main components: a series of individual skill challenges and a flag football tournament. Service members will demonstrate their abilities across various athletic events including:

• Tug of war competitions testing team strength and coordination

• 40-yard dash trials requiring speed and explosiveness

• Long ball throwing contests assessing accuracy and power

• Field goal kicking challenges on a professional practice field

• Additional team-based physical challenges

Five Saints legends will be joining the event: Patrick Swilling, Garrett Hartley, Tyrone Hughes, Greg Fassitt, and Michael Lewis. In addition, the winning team will receive access to a VIP tent at the Saints training camp this summer.

"The Battle of the Branches has become one of our favorite annual events," said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "Watching these incredible service members compete and connect with each other is truly inspiring. It's an honor for us to support our military community and provide a platform where they can demonstrate the same dedication and teamwork that makes them exceptional in their service to our country."

150 players are expected across ten teams, plus invited guests.

Media interested in covering the Battle of the Branches must obtain prior approval to attend. Requests and queries should be directed to Sam Shannon at sam.shannon@saints.nfl.com.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.