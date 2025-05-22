DCAC Europe 2025 Breaks Records and Redefines the Future of Digital Infrastructure in Dublin

DCAC EUROPE 2025, DAN THOMAS BADGES AT DCAC EUROPE 2025

The Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) closed its most successful European edition yet, breaking records all around.

DCAC Europe 2025 felt like the beginning of a new chapter for our industry.” — David Issac, President and Co-Founder, DCAC

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) closed its most successful European edition yet, drawing a record-breaking 570+ attendees to Dublin on May 13–14, 2025. With its signature blend of thought leadership, industry disruption, and unforgettable experiences, DCAC Europe 2025 reinforced its place as the continent’s premier gathering for leaders shaping the future of data, power, and AI infrastructure.The conference kicked off with a charity golf tournament benefiting three outstanding organizations: TEAC Tom, Scotties Little Soldiers, and Make-A-Wish Ireland. Thanks to the generosity of our golf partners and participants, we were able to raise awareness and support for families and children in need, reinforcing DCAC’s commitment to giving back while building forward.This year’s event attracted a diverse and highly influential audience from across Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and several European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and France. Over half of the attendees held executive-level or senior decision-making roles such as directors, vice presidents, business development leads, and construction managers. The most common job functions represented were consultants, manufacturers, operators, and vendors, highlighting the event’s relevance across the mission-critical lifecycle. DCAC Europe continues to draw the leaders and builders of the digital infrastructure economy.From the sold-out charity golf tournament to high-energy panels, barstool chats, and networking activations across iconic Dublin venues, every aspect of DCAC Europe was designed to challenge the conventional conference format. The Button Factory was transformed into a full-scale industry takeover, and new activations like the Gold Rush Cornhole Clash and private lounges created curated spaces for meaningful conversations and deals.DCAC proudly acknowledges the partners who helped bring this record-breaking experience to life. These included the headline sponsor Greenscale Data Centers and other partners: AVK, Awaking Giants, Cleveland Cable, MOY, Innio, CBRE, Keppel Data Centres, Hilti, ARUP, WorkingAwayFromHome, Corgan, H&MV Engineering, Enterprise Ireland, Avtron, Munters, Chekhub, OVERWATCH EMEA, Kirby, Konect, Doxel, Commscope EMEA Ltd, Ardmac, 8Build, datacenterHawk, Legrand, Peptalk, Capcon, Rosenberger, Hanley Automation, Toros Consulting Limited, Flynn, Euroclad Group, and MiCiM. From branded VIP lounges and custom bars to experiential spaces like tattoo stations, wellness rooms, and cigar lounges, these partners helped shape an environment unlike any other in the digital infrastructure space. Special recognition goes to EPI, our Title Golf Sponsor, for helping share the story.“DCAC Europe 2025 felt like the beginning of a new chapter for our industry. The sense of community was real, and the conversations were bold, pushing us to question legacy thinking and imagine what’s truly possible. When you bring together this level of purpose and perspective, you don’t just spark ideas—you ignite a movement.”— David Isaac, Co-Founder and President, DCACAs the momentum from DCAC Europe builds, all eyes now turn to DCAC Austin, taking place September 16–17, 2025. With even more global voices, new tracks, and a celebration of a decade of DCAC impact, the flagship event in Texas promises to be the most ambitious gathering yet for mission-critical leaders.To register or learn more, visit dcac-live.com.

