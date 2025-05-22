Governor Ivey’s Joint Memorial Day Message

Governor Kay Ivey released a special Memorial Day video message, joined by Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General David Pritchett, to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

