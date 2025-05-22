Judge Properly Denied Relief to Man He Found to Be Lying

The Court of Appeal for this district yesterday declined to relieve a realtor of a $633,380.44 judgment against him stemming from his failure to repay an $85,000 loan made to him by a teenager, half his age, whom he had befriended.

