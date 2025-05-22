415 Years of Teaching Among 14 Faculty Emeriti
May 16, 2025
Photographed above, left to right: Bill Ettinger, Blaine Garvin, Chris Francovich, Shannon Overbay, Dan Butterworth, Mark Alfino, Ron Large, Quanhua Liu. Not pictured: Jeff Cronk, Pat McCormick, Colleen McMahon, Pat Burke, Nancy Worsham, Lynn Daggett
Special congratulations to all these professors who received emeritus status this spring. Together, these 14 individuals have taught Gonzaga students for 415 years, an average of nearly 30 years each.
Blaine Garvin, Ph.D., Political Science – 54 years
(Read a recent interview here)
Colleen McMahon, M.A., Integrated Media – 39 years
(Received the Career Compass Award in 2017)
William Ron Large, Ph.D., Religious Studies – 37 years
(Was an ice climber in his free time)
Mark Alfino, Ph.D., Philosophy – 35 years
(A happiness scholar, as noted in this story)
William (Bill) Ettinger, Ph.D., Biology – 33 years
(Took students to Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage in Zambia)
Lynn Daggett, J.D., Ph.D., Law – 32 years
(Inaugural chair of the Smithmoore P. Myers Chair)
Nancy Worsham, Ph.D., Psychology – 32 years
(Shares her hope in millennials)
Dan Butterworth, Ph.D., English – 30 years
Quanhua Liu, Ph.D., Philosophy – 30 years
Patrick McCormick, S.T.D., Religious Studies – 30 years
(Led conversations on democracy and Catholic Social Teaching)
Patrick Burke, Ph.D, Philosophy – 25 years
Shannon Overbay, Ph.D., Mathematics – 25 years
(An example of guiding students in research)
Jeff Cronk, Ph.D., Chemistry and Biochemistry – 23 years
Chris Francovich, Ph.D., Leadership Studies – 20 years
(Reflections on civil discourse)
Visit this page to see all of 2025's faculty awards from the Office of the Provost.
