Trellis Spa Unveils New Summer Offerings and Father's Day Experiences

Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is expanding its wellness offerings this June with new treatments, summer specials, and curated Father's Day packages.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa , the largest luxury spa in Texas, is expanding its offerings in June with new services, added amenities, and curated Father's Day experiences. Located in the heart of Houston on The Houstonian's 27-acre resort grounds, the 26,500-square-foot spa provides a retreat for relaxation, featuring a full-service menu of facials and massage treatments.Trellis Spa provides access to amenities including the outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden, private cabanas, an indoor reflection pool, a steam room, a hot tub, and multiple lounge areas. Guests can also enjoy a meal overlooking The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa grounds between treatments, and shop for skincare and beauty needs in the spa's fully stocked boutique.Father's Day PackagesIn celebration of Father's Day, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian offers specially designed packages to provide dads a relaxing and restorative experience. Each package combines signature services tailored to meet a variety of needs."The Reset" includes a 50-minute Trellis Signature Massage paired with a Signature Pedicure, while "The Chill Factor" features a 100-minute CBD Massage and CBD Pedicure. "The Super Dad" combines a 50-minute Trellis Signature Massage with a Men's High-Performance Facial, and all these offerings provide options to celebrate Father's Day with comfort and care.New Balance and Restore Facial + Recovery Day PassIn time for a summer skin refresh, Trellis Spa introduces the Balance and Restore Facial, formulated for the hormonal changes associated with menopause and perimenopause.Launching in June, this new 80-minute treatment pairs advanced HydraFacial technology with award-winning Circadia products to calm, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin. Key ingredients include lactic acid, nourishing amino acids, and soothing botanicals, all working together to leave skin balanced, revitalized, and glowing.Guests can now enhance their facial with a Recovery Day Pass to The Covery by The Houstonian Club. The first wellness recovery center of its kind in Texas, The Covery offers cutting-edge treatments focused on recovery, self-care, and mental well-being. Designed to ease stress, support better sleep, and lift mood, this day pass features access to the following treatments and many more.• Cryotherapy: Reduces inflammation, boosts energy, enhances immune function, and improves skin tone.• Balancer Pro: A gentle lymphatic massage that helps flush out toxins, reduce cortisol, and support detoxification.• Red Light Therapy: A 20-minute session that promotes healing in the skin and muscles beneficial for chronic pain, injuries, wrinkles, and scarring.Easy as 1, 2, 3, 4: Cabana and Service PackageGuests can celebrate summer relaxation with friends through Trellis Spa's new weekday experience. Available Mondays through Thursdays, the Easy as 1, 2, 3, 4 package includes four 50-minute Signature massages or facials, a half-day cabana rental, a shared appetizer, a bottle of prosecco, a refreshing C+C splash, and sunscreen, offering a seamless mix of luxury, leisure, and pampering.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

