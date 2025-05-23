Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Spreads Joy with Mother’s Day Gift Basket Initiative at Local Women’s Shelter

Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are at ABSI” — Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) a nationally recognized provider of autism services in Orange County is proud to announce its recent Mother’s Day gift basket initiative, designed to celebrate and support families at a local, High Desert women’s shelter. This impactful project, spearheaded by dedicated team member Laura, focused on delivering beautifully curated Mother’s Day gift baskets to brighten the lives of moms in crisis.“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are at ABSI,” said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. “Our efforts, no matter how small they may seem, can have a meaningful impact on someone’s life. This project is just one example of how we can come together to make our communities better.”The thoughtfully designed gift baskets offered a touch of care and kindness to mothers facing challenging circumstances. By showing appreciation and creating a moment of joy, these baskets reflect ABSI's ongoing commitment to fostering community connection and betterment.ABSI continuously seeks opportunities to give back, encouraging team members and the broader community to get involved in acts of service, whether through volunteering, donations, or uplifting gestures of kindness. The company views all positive actions as having the ability to make an impact.The organization expresses its gratitude to the entire ABSI team for their compassion and dedication, which enable impactful initiatives like these to brighten lives.For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and their work in communities providing ABA therapy in centers across Orange County , San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and San Diego, please visit autismbehaviorservices.com. You can also contact us at info@autismbehaviorservices.com or 1-855-581-0100.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Founded in 2010 by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Psy.D., BCBA, LBA, QBA, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. offers high-quality behavior therapy services for individuals on the autism spectrum. Committed to helping clients achieve their full potential, ABSI combines expert insights with evidence based care to enhance lives.

