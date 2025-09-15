QABA Participates in Historic First ABA Conference in Japan

QABA proudly joined the first ABA conference in Japan, advancing ABA in schools and expanding access for individuals with ASD.

QABA is committed to building a globally qualified workforce to ensure that children and adults with ASD receive the ethical, evidence-based services they deserve.” — Karen Dubon

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) was honored to participate in the first-ever ABA conference in Japan, the Tsunageru ABA World Autism Summit, held in Hakodate. This historic gathering marked an important step forward for advancing ABA in schools in Japan and expanding access to evidence-based services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).Representing QABA were Claire Norris, Board President, and Karen Dubon, Executive Director, who presented on the value of QABA’s internationally accredited certifications, the global need for qualified ABA providers, and how QABA is meeting this need by offering accessible, competency-based credentials worldwide. This includes pathways for professionals pursuing ABA certification in Japan , an area of growing importance as demand for evidence-based services expands.Claire and Karen also participated in a panel discussion alongside other ABA professionals to discuss TEACCH and ABA. This was a valuable opportunity to highlight how QABA incorporates TEACCH strategies into its competencies and to share how the two approaches complement each other in supporting individuals with Autism.Their presentation and panel participation were very well received, with strong interest from attendees eager to pursue QABA certification and join the growing community of professionals dedicated to providing quality services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).Beyond the conference sessions, the QABA team participated in a charity fundraising event supporting victims of the 2011 Tsunami and attended the summit’s first-ever art auction, featuring artwork created by individuals with special needs, which is a moving demonstration of talent and inclusion.The Mayor of Hakodate expressed his honor that the city hosted this historic event, marking the beginning of ABA-focused collaboration in Japan. Dr. Tanaka, the summit’s organizer, shared her gratitude for QABA’s presence and commitment to advancing ABA internationally.“We are deeply grateful for the invitation to be part of such a landmark moment in Japan,” said Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA. “QABA is committed to building a globally qualified workforce to ensure that children and adults with ASD receive the ethical, evidence-based services they deserve.”The Tsunageru ABA World Autism Summit marks a new chapter in global collaboration, and QABA is proud to continue advancing high standards of care through internationally recognized certification.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an ANSI-accredited international credentialing body offering tiered certifications for professionals in Applied Behavior Analysis. QABA’s mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with ASD worldwide by establishing accessible, ethical, and competency-based professional standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.