Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years of Serving the Community

SANTA ANA,, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is proud to celebrate 15 years of providing social groups, in person and virtually, to countless numbers of clients across the nation. These groups led to the development of ABSI’s expansive social skills library and videos which are also FREE to the community. You can access that library here:Using the principles of ABA, ABSI’s social groups offer structured peer interaction, targeted skill development, and supportive environments for all age groups, from toddlers to adults. In the process they have eliminated barriers to access and helped ensure consistent social skills development opportunities, regardless of location.ABSI’s social groups are presently broken down into three age groups. There is the Giggle Group which is for toddlers and preschoolers. This focuses on foundational skills in Applied Behavior Analysis such as fine and gross motor development, sharing, attention to task, and daily routines.The Let’s L.A.F.F.™ (Learn About Friends and Feelings) group supports young people who are at the elementary, middle school and high school level. This group was created by Dr. Rosa Patterson, and it addresses play skills, emotional understanding, conversation, friendship-making, noticing social cues, hygiene, social media awareness, and transitions through school years.ABSI’s Adult Social Group concentrates on independent living skills including hygiene, simple meal preparation, budgeting, scheduling appointments, friendships, and planning for further education or employment.Contributing to ABSI’s social group longevity has been their ability to adapt to the needs of the communities they serve. The fluid nature of Applied Behavior Analysis, and its ability to address numerous areas of need, is what makes this possible. Curriculum themes shift monthly to keep engagement high and learning relevant to client needs. While each session addresses shared themes, ABSI also tailors goals to each participant, ensuring personalized progress within the supportive peer environment.“Social skills are foundational for forming relationships, navigating environments, and establishing independence.” States ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. “We are honored to celebrate 15 years supporting this crucial initiative. Presently, we are helping hundreds of individuals to engage effectively and socially in whatever situations they find themselves in.”For more information about ABSI’s social groups please call 1-855-581-0100, visit https://autismbehaviorservices.com/services/social-groups/ or email info@autismbehaviorservices.com.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:Founded in 2010 by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Psy.D., BCBA, LBA, QBA, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. aims to improve the quality of life for individuals who are neurodiverse. A cornerstone of ABSI’s approach is rigorous certification and training— every Behavior Technician is certified in CPR and as an ABAT or RBT before working with clients, ensuring top-quality, safe, and effective care.

