Public Service Announcement: Road closure in Canada to temporarily halt vehicle access to Van Buren Port of Entry

VAN BUREN, Maine — Construction on du Pont St. in St. Leonard, New Brunswick will temporarily close access to all vehicular traffic attempting to enter or exit Canada via the Van Buren Port of Entry starting on June 9, 2025, at 6:00 am. The Van Buren port of entry will remain open during construction to process pedestrians and public inquiries.

Construction is expected to be completed by 10:00 pm on June 11, 2025, at which point access to vehicle traffic will resume. However, commercial truck traffic will not be allowed on the surface for 3-5 days after the road is back in service.

All vehicular travelers are advised to plan appropriately and route their travels to either the Port of Madawaska, located 25 miles to the north, or the Port of Hamlin, which is located 10 miles to the south.

Follow @DFOBoston on X (formerly Twitter) for updates.