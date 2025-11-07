Chicago CBP officers seize 43,200 illicit vaping products

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago recently seized pallets of illicit vaping products for violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The shipment originated from China and was destined to an address in Mississippi.

Officers at Chicago’s Central Examination Station, near Chicago International Airport, inspected a shipment and discovered 144 cartons containing 43,200 pieces of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, ENDS, which were unmanifested on the shipment. CBP and FDA personnel determined these should be seized for violating the FD&C Act because they lacked required FDA marketing authorization, and the shipment was grossly undervalued to avoid duties and FDA import requirements. The domestic value of the shipment was more than $358,000.

All ENDS pieces were Kangvape Onee Stick products. The merchandise will be turned over to CBP’s Fines, Penalties, and Forfeiture office for final disposition.

“Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments which could potentially harm the health and wellbeing of people within our communities,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations, Chicago Field Office. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s trade enforcement mission places a significant emphasis on intercepting illicit products, and we will continue to work with our consumer product safety partners to identify and seize unsafe and illicit goods.”

To date, the FDA has authorized 39 e-cigarette products and devices; these are the only e-cigarette products legally marketed and sold in the U.S. To find a list of tobacco products legally marketed and sold in the U.S., visit the FDA’s Searchable Tobacco Products Database.

